Mercedes boss Wolff admits RELIEF over Hamilton Ferrari exit

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has admitted his relief over Lewis Hamilton’s exit to Ferrari in 2025.

The seven-time world champion announced his switch at the beginning of last year, in a shock move following 12 successful seasons with Mercedes, which yielded six world titles.

However, the past three years have been difficult for Hamilton who has had to contend with not only the cruel loss of an eighth world title in 2021, but Mercedes' decline in performance.

2024 marked Hamilton’s toughest season yet, where he was frequently off the pace compared to team-mate George Russell, and finished seventh in the drivers’ standings, the champion’s worst ever finish.

Another factor that could have prompted Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari, was Mercedes’ inability to offer him a lengthy contract as they looked towards their junior programme.

Italian youngster Kimi Antonelli will replace Hamilton at the team, and Wolff has admitted that Hamilton’s Ferrari exit was a relief in regards to promoting the 18-year-old, suggesting the Brit knew that he may have been stalling Antonelli's progress.

"Absolutely, I couldn't make the decision from a personal standpoint. We owe him so much and I didn't want to do the decision as Mercedes letting the greatest champion ever go," Wolff said on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

"Maybe he felt that was part of it and with Kimi Antonelli in the pipeline…It was something in the back of my mind that it could happen.

"It was a curveball and it still feels weird he will drive for Ferrari and wear the red overalls but we had this 17-year-old in the pipeline so that is all falling into place.

"I can see where he was coming from. Our car wasn't quick, we were not successful. He suddenly had a mega offer on the table and every driver wants to drive for Ferrari."

