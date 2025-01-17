Verstappen under RACE BAN threat as defiant statement issued

Max Verstappen is under threat of a race ban as the champion has issued a defiant statement on his racing style.

The four-time world champion came under fire during the 2024 Formula 1 season for his racing tactics against title rival Lando Norris, most notably in Austria, Austin and Mexico.

As the Red Bull and McLaren battled for position at the US Grand Prix, Verstappen pushed Norris off the race track, where the Brit overtook the champion, but received a five-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

The decision led some to question Verstappen’s tactics, particularly when this incident was repeated at the following grand prix in Mexico.

Max Verstappen was criticised for his racing style in 2024

Max Verstappen was penalised for his driving in Mexico

Will Verstappen receive a race ban?

Both Verstappen and Norris found themselves going wheel-to-wheel once again, only this time when the Dutchman pushed Norris wide, it was Verstappen who was slammed with two penalties.

The FIA awarded him a double time penalty amounting to 20 seconds, one for pushing Norris wide, and the other for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Norris went on to describe Verstappen’s driving as ‘dangerous’, but the champion did not back down in subsequent races, and came together with Oscar Piastri on the opening lap of the Abu Dhabi GP.

Heading into the 2025 season, Verstappen is now only four penalty points away from a race ban, and this number will not be reset until June 30 2025.

Last season, Kevin Magnussen was handed a one-race ban for reaching the 12 penalty points in 12 months threshold, causing Ollie Bearman to have to sit in for him at the Azerbaijan GP.

When asked if he would change his driving style to avoid receiving a race ban, Verstappen issued a defiant statement.

"I won't change my driving style because of this," he said to Swiss media outlet Blick.

"I know when I've gone too far. Like in the last race in Abu Dhabi, when I attacked Piastri at the start. I had no problem apologising to [him] after the race."

