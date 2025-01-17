close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 team suffer huge loss as RIVAL signing announced

F1 team suffer huge loss as RIVAL signing announced

F1 team suffer huge loss as RIVAL signing announced

F1 team suffer huge loss as RIVAL signing announced

Haas have suffered a major loss after a rival Formula 1 team have poached one of their staff members in a new signing.

The American team will field a brand new driver lineup in 2025, following the exit of Nico Hulkenberg and the axing of Kevin Magnussen.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner in RESIGNATION update as Red Bull chief’s RELEASE confirmed

READ MORE: Verstappen 'statement' fuels SHOCK team switch rumours

Former Ferrari star Ollie Bearman, who impressed on his debut with the team in Saudi Arabia last year, will step up from F2 for his first full F1 season after scattered appearances for Haas and Ferrari in 2024.

Esteban Ocon will also join Haas from Alpine, after he was released early from the French team to compete in the end of season Abu Dhabi tyre test in 2024.

Ollie Bearman joins Haas in 2025
Esteban Ocon made his Haas debut in Abu Dhabi

Haas lose key figure to Aston Martin

However, ahead of Haas' team shakeup in 2025, Autosport have confirmed the loss of a key figure within the team.

Former Haas race engineer Gary Gannon, has been signed by Aston Martin ahead of the 2025 season, after he confirmed his exit from the American team at the end of 2024.

Gannon has spent the past ten seasons with Haas, most recently in the role as Hulkenberg’s race engineer, having previously held the position with Mick Schumacher and Romain Grosjean since his arrival at the team in 2025.

The report continues that Gannon has already joined Aston Martin, although it is unknown whether he will serve as race engineer for Lance Stroll or Fernando Alonso in 2025, with the team yet to make a decision on which driver he will work alongside.

Gannon’s arrival at Aston Martin follows a major shift in their management for 2025, with team principal Mike Krack moving aside for CEO Andy Cowell, who will undertake the coveted role from this year.

Instead of leaving the team, Krack will move aside into a newly created role, and serve as Aston Martin’s chief trackside officer.

READ MORE: Stroll REPLACEMENT verdict delivered after Aston Martin driver announcement

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Ferrari Formula 1 Christian Horner Toto Wolff
Star issues SHOCK F1 debut statement as team ramp up 2025 preparations
Latest F1 News

Star issues SHOCK F1 debut statement as team ramp up 2025 preparations

  • January 15, 2025 08:27
F1 team announce NEW driver lineup for 2025 season
Latest F1 News

F1 team announce NEW driver lineup for 2025 season

  • January 8, 2025 19:53

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 team suffer huge loss as RIVAL signing announced

  • 42 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen 'statement' fuels SHOCK team switch rumours

  • 1 hour ago
Mercedes

Mercedes set for shock 2025 ABSENCE as F1 plans take major turn

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen 'will join' Aston Martin after BOMBSHELL claim

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner in RESIGNATION update as Red Bull chief’s RELEASE confirmed

  • Today 15:46
F1 2025

Three champions RETURN as iconic Vettel confirmation given in official release

  • Today 13:58
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x