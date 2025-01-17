F1 team suffer huge loss as RIVAL signing announced
F1 team suffer huge loss as RIVAL signing announced
Haas have suffered a major loss after a rival Formula 1 team have poached one of their staff members in a new signing.
The American team will field a brand new driver lineup in 2025, following the exit of Nico Hulkenberg and the axing of Kevin Magnussen.
Former Ferrari star Ollie Bearman, who impressed on his debut with the team in Saudi Arabia last year, will step up from F2 for his first full F1 season after scattered appearances for Haas and Ferrari in 2024.
Esteban Ocon will also join Haas from Alpine, after he was released early from the French team to compete in the end of season Abu Dhabi tyre test in 2024.
Haas lose key figure to Aston Martin
However, ahead of Haas' team shakeup in 2025, Autosport have confirmed the loss of a key figure within the team.
Former Haas race engineer Gary Gannon, has been signed by Aston Martin ahead of the 2025 season, after he confirmed his exit from the American team at the end of 2024.
Gannon has spent the past ten seasons with Haas, most recently in the role as Hulkenberg’s race engineer, having previously held the position with Mick Schumacher and Romain Grosjean since his arrival at the team in 2025.
The report continues that Gannon has already joined Aston Martin, although it is unknown whether he will serve as race engineer for Lance Stroll or Fernando Alonso in 2025, with the team yet to make a decision on which driver he will work alongside.
Gannon’s arrival at Aston Martin follows a major shift in their management for 2025, with team principal Mike Krack moving aside for CEO Andy Cowell, who will undertake the coveted role from this year.
Instead of leaving the team, Krack will move aside into a newly created role, and serve as Aston Martin’s chief trackside officer.
