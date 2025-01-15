Hamilton Ferrari F1 debut given NEW historic location

New details surrounding Lewis Hamilton's highly-anticipated Ferrari debut have been revealed.

Hamilton has made the blockbuster move to the iconic Italian team ahead of the 2025 campaign, and it is now just a number of days until he is set to get behind the wheel of one of the famous red cars.

Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur confirmed last month that his debut was set to come in January as part of their testing of previous cars (TPC) programme.

Now, however, further details have emerged regarding Ferrari's plans for their new star this month.

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut is set to come at Fiorano

Lewis Hamilton has replaced Carlos Sainz at Ferrari

When is Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut?

They have been revealed by F1 photographer and YouTuber Kym Illman, who has been discussing the seven-time champion's switch to red on social media.

In a recent clip, Illman confirmed that Hamilton was set for a test at Fiorano early next week which was widely expected but he also interestingly revealed that Ferrari have booked out the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya for four days at the end of the month to help get Hamilton even more up to speed.

"There is huge excitement around Lewis Hamilton stepping into a Ferrari F1 car this month in Maranello on January 20 or 21, whichever day offers the better weather," Illman explained via Instagram.

Ferrari have reportedly rented out the Barcelona Circuit for four days

"Lewis will take to Ferrari's Fiorano test track in an old F1 car for a full day of testing.

"Huge crowds are expected in the town, although there are only a few spots where the public can see the track.

"He'll [Hamilton] then get three more test days at the end of January as Ferrari has booked the Barcelona circuit for four days, allowing them to run on the three best days there.

"First pics of the seven-time champion in Ferrari kit will be eagerly awaited."

The addition means Hamilton's debut on an F1 track will be at Barcelona rather than the pre-season test at Bahrain.

Hamilton's first official Ferrari outing will come at the Sakhir circuit test in late February. Meanwhile, the seven-time champion's race debut for the Scuderia will be at the Australian Grand Prix in March.

