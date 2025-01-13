Official Verstappen release announced ahead of 2025 season

A release has been confirmed concerning four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen ahead of the 2025 season.

The Dutchman secured his fourth consecutive championship with Red Bull with two races to go on the calendar last season, but he could be in for quite the challenge should he wish to do the same in 2025.

The 27-year-old endured a tougher year than he has become accustomed to following Red Bull's domination of the sport, with his 2024 championship campaign undoubtedly his most difficult to date.

Red Bull's performance struggles meant Verstappen experienced a winless streak over the summer, but stormed back to victory at the Brazilian GP just before sealing the title in Las Vegas.

The team's battle in the constructors' standings, however, fell rather flat after Verstappen's former team-mate, Sergio Perez, finished the season with back-to-back DNFs.

Max Verstappen celebrated his championship victory in Las Vegas last year

Sergio Perez failed to meet Red Bull's standards in 2024 and has since been axed from the team

Verstappen announces project away from Red Bull

Whilst Verstappen is taking the winter break to enjoy time with friends and family away from the sport, he has taken to social media to announce a solo venture.

Although the Dutchman's Red Bull merchandise continues to fly off the shelves following his 2024 victory, the F1 champion has continued to pursue his personal brand, having trademarked his celebratory catchphrase earlier this year.

Now, a new release from Verstappen's personal collection has been revealed, posted to the brand's Instagram account ahead of the 2025 season, displaying his now infamous 'Simply Lovely' saying.

"New year, fresh look. Brand new Simply Lovely essentials.

"Shop the MV Official Collection now at Verstappen.com."

