F1 News Today: Verstappen RELEASE confirmed as Aston Martin announce 2025 signing

A release has been confirmed concerning four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen ahead of the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin announce 2025 driver signing in official team statement

Aston Martin Formula 1 team have announced a driver signing for 2025 as preparations ramp up ahead of the season opener at the Australian Grand Prix in March.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull star handed NEW drive in F1 debut

Red Bull junior star Arvid Lindblad has gone behind the wheel of some impressive F1 machinery for the first time, a recent video has revealed.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend makes SHOCK Hamilton signing declaration

A Formula 1 legend has made a shock Lewis Hamilton signing declaration ahead of his arrival at Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull F1 star opens up on living with RIVAL driver

Red Bull star Liam Lawson has opened up about the prospect of moving in with a rival Formula 1 driver.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champions warned over ‘consequences’ of their actions at FIA awards ceremony

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri – the drivers responsible for securing the 2024 Formula 1 constructors' championship – have been handed a somewhat tongue-in-cheek warning by team bosses over their actions at an FIA event.

➡️ READ MORE

Related