close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Verstappen RELEASE confirmed as Aston Martin announce 2025 signing

F1 News Today: Verstappen RELEASE confirmed as Aston Martin announce 2025 signing

F1 News Today: Verstappen RELEASE confirmed as Aston Martin announce 2025 signing

F1 News Today: Verstappen RELEASE confirmed as Aston Martin announce 2025 signing

A release has been confirmed concerning four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen ahead of the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin announce 2025 driver signing in official team statement

Aston Martin Formula 1 team have announced a driver signing for 2025 as preparations ramp up ahead of the season opener at the Australian Grand Prix in March.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull star handed NEW drive in F1 debut

Red Bull junior star Arvid Lindblad has gone behind the wheel of some impressive F1 machinery for the first time, a recent video has revealed.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend makes SHOCK Hamilton signing declaration

A Formula 1 legend has made a shock Lewis Hamilton signing declaration ahead of his arrival at Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull F1 star opens up on living with RIVAL driver

Red Bull star Liam Lawson has opened up about the prospect of moving in with a rival Formula 1 driver.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champions warned over ‘consequences’ of their actions at FIA awards ceremony

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri – the drivers responsible for securing the 2024 Formula 1 constructors' championship – have been handed a somewhat tongue-in-cheek warning by team bosses over their actions at an FIA event.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad
F1 News Today: Ricciardo talks emerge as STUNNING Red Bull 'agreement' revealed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ricciardo talks emerge as STUNNING Red Bull 'agreement' revealed

  • Yesterday 16:01
F1 News Today: Verstappen SWITCH revealed as Red Bull issue career update in official statement
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen SWITCH revealed as Red Bull issue career update in official statement

  • January 12, 2025 16:46

Latest News

Red Bull

Red Bull star delivers BRUTAL Verstappen championship verdict

  • 19 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen RELEASE confirmed as Aston Martin announce 2025 signing

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen admits Newey reason for 2024 struggles

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

F1 chief admits mistake over ‘private’ mid-race discussion

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Aston Martin announce 2025 driver signing in official team statement

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen handed early 2025 PENALTY after controversial Williams incident

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x