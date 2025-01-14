Aston Martin announce 2025 driver signing in official team statement

Aston Martin Formula 1 team have announced a driver signing for 2025 as preparations ramp up ahead of the season opener at the Australian Grand Prix in March.

Lawrence Stroll's outfit have ambitions to become a team that can fight for championships as soon as possible, and with the arrival of F1 design legend Adrian Newey, this dream may not be so far-fetched.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen release confirmed as Red Bull star handed new drive

READ MORE: F1 team carry out private test with NEW drivers ahead of 2025 season

With their driver lineup of two-time champion Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll continuing for another season, it seems the team are confident in their drivers, reshuffling the order around elsewhere in the team rather than switching up their driver lineup.

This confidence has also been demonstrated in the role of their Test and Reserve Driver, as Felipe Drugovich has now been confirmed, continuing in his role with the Silverstone-based outfit.

The Brazilian racer has played a vital role at Aston Martin since 2022 where he joined the team off the back of his F2 championship victory.

The 24-year-old will continue in the role, alternating with fellow Test and Reserve Driver, Stoffel Vandoorne, to be present at race weekends throughout the 2025 season. ﻿

To show your support for Aston Martin throughout 2025, click here to shop their official F1 merchandise.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will also continue as Aston Martin's 2025 F1 lineup

Aston Martin will gain the expertise of Adrian Newey in 2025

READ MORE: Verstappen RETIREMENT verdict emerges as health doubts raised

Drugovich announced in 2025 F1 role

In an official team statement following the announcement, Drugovich said: "I'm obviously really pleased to be staying with Aston Martin Aramco for a third full season as Test and Reserve Driver.

"There's a lot of momentum at this team, and I'm excited to see what we can achieve together. The incredible new facilities at the AMR Technology Campus, including the brand-new simulator, demonstrate the ambition here, and I'm committed to being a part of Aston Martin Aramco's long-term success.

"As always, I want to thank the team for their ongoing support."

Mike Krack, now Chief Trackside Officer following a management reshuffle at Aston Martin also spoke on Drugovich's continued contract with the team.

"Felipe has been a vital member of our team since joining, and we are very pleased to continue working with him into 2025 – he is a real asset. His contributions behind the scenes, particularly in the simulator and during test sessions, have been invaluable, and he does not put a foot wrong behind the wheel.

"Felipe's dedication and feedback have played a crucial role in our progress, and we are confident he will continue to make a significant impact as part of our team."