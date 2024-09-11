EXCLUSIVE: Aston Martin driver admits future NOT with F1 team
EXCLUSIVE: Aston Martin driver admits future NOT with F1 team
An Aston Martin star has admitted that they do not see their future within the F1 team as they look into alternative options.
The Silverstone-based team bested their rivals to acquire the signature of design legend Adrian Newey, who was announced as Aston Martin’s Managing Technical Partner on Tuesday.
F1 HEADLINES: Alonso drops Newey BOMBSHELL as Azerbaijan GP warning issued
READ MORE: Alonso's BRUTAL Newey assessment emerges after Aston Martin signing
Newey will join the team from 1st March 2025, where he will usher Aston Martin into a new era during F1’s technical overhaul in 2026.
Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have both been confirmed at the team for 2025 and beyond and will be a permanent fixture when Newey arrives at the team.
Stoffel Vandoorne hints at Aston Martin exit
Stoffel Vandoorne currently serves as the team's reserve driver, whilst also competing in Formula E, where he won the 2021-2022 championship.
The Belgian driver last raced in F1 in 2018 with McLaren, but was axed from the team for the following year.
Speaking exclusively to GPFans, Vandoorne shed light on whether he will continue with Aston Martin next year, as he admitted that his future is likely away from the team.
READ MORE: Newey's JAW-DROPPING Aston Martin contract details 'revealed'
“I mean, you know, I've been with Aston Martin now for the past two years,” he said.
“I'm realistic that my future is probably not here, but you got to keep the doors open, you never know what is happening.
“It's the Formula 1 paddock moves at the fastest pace, you know, and one week, something seems unlikely and the next week something is likely because you never, you just never know.
“And all I can do is race as competitive as I can in the series I'm racing, try and do a good job there, and then the rest will follow up.”
READ MORE: Newey's 'NASTY HABIT' revealed by F1 legend
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Budget Cap explained: How much is it, and how does it work?
- 35 minutes ago
Why did Adrian Newey sign Aston Martin contract? Four key reasons behind decision
- 1 hour ago
EXCLUSIVE: Aston Martin driver admits future NOT with F1 team
- 2 hours ago
MAJOR F1 announcement made as former Ferrari partner confirmed in new deal
- 3 hours ago
McLaren 'whispers' emerge amid Piastri and Norris tension
- Today 09:57
Verstappen makes F1 'RAGE' admission as unique coping strategy revealed
- Today 09:12
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov