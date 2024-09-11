Newey's 'NASTY HABIT' revealed by F1 legend

An F1 legend has recently revealed Adrian Newey’s 'nasty habit' after signing with Aston Martin for 2025.

The future of the design legend has been widely debated since he announced his exit from Red Bull earlier this year.

Newey was initially tipped to join Ferrari, where he would have joined Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in their bid for a championship next year.

However, after reports he had signed for Scuderia had been debunked, attention turned to the possibility he could join their rivals - Aston Martin.

Adrian Newey has contributed to six constructors' titles at Red Bull

Adrian Newey will join Aston Martin in 2025

What can Adrian Newey bring to Aston Martin?

Aston Martin announced on Tuesday that Newey will be joining their team from 1st March 2025 as their Managing Technical Partner.

According to the BBC, the 65-year-old has reportedly signed a five-year-contract with Aston Martin worth up to a possible £30m a year, whilst also entering the team as a shareholder.

Speaking for Sky Sports, F1 pundit Martin Brundle discussed Newey’s signing and what it means for the Aston Martin team, revealing a nasty habit the design legend possesses.

Martin Brundle discusses Adrian Newey's 'nasty habit'

“He has a nasty habit in his last three teams of being involved in multiple championship winning chassis and team efforts,” Brundle said.

“12 constructors, 13 drivers and he’s known as a bit of a genius in the business and he sort of tends to bring success along with him.

“We’ll talk about it I’m sure but if you’re going to have Adrian with you, you need a certain amount of resources and control to go with that to make the best of his skills.

“We also have 2026 coming up which Adrian himself describes as the biggest step change in Formula 1 history due to the chassis and aerodynamic and the engines all changing at the same time.

“So he’s a man you would want on board at that time.”

