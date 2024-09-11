close global

F1 News Today: Alonso drops Newey BOMBSHELL as Azerbaijan GP warning issued

F1 News Today: Alonso drops Newey BOMBSHELL as Azerbaijan GP warning issued

Fernando Alonso's brutally honest assessment of the impact Adrian Newey could have at Aston Martin has emerged after the design guru put pen to paper with the team.

Red Bull chief warns Verstappen over Azerbaijan GP performance

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has warned Max Verstappen not to expect the F1 champions to have sorted out their ongoing performance issues anytime soon, admitting that their struggles could continue at the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Biggest signing of BLOCKBUSTER F1 season confirmed

Legendary designer Adrian Newey's next Formula 1 team has been confirmed following his upcoming Red Bull departure.

State of the art Newey HQ revealed at Aston Martin

Aston Martin have revealed the state of the art headquarters new signing Adrian Newey will soon be operating in.

Rookie revealed as F1 driver's REPLACEMENT at Azerbaijan GP

A rookie star has been revealed as the replacement for a Formula 1-bound driver ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

F1 News Today: Newey dream 'BROKEN' as massive partnership announcement confirmed
F1 News Today: Newey dream 'BROKEN' as massive partnership announcement confirmed

  • Yesterday 17:42
F1 News Today: Newey faces WOBBLE before future announcement as Horner caught in feisty exchange
F1 News Today: Newey faces WOBBLE before future announcement as Horner caught in feisty exchange

  • September 9, 2024 15:40

McLaren 'whispers' emerge amid Piastri and Norris tension

  • 25 minutes ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen makes F1 'RAGE' admission as unique coping strategy revealed

  • 1 hour ago
Newey's 'NASTY HABIT' revealed by F1 legend

  • 1 hour ago
  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull chief makes 'successor' plans as Ricciardo addresses SCATHING criticism - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
State of the art Newey HQ revealed at Aston Martin

  • Yesterday 22:57
F1 Standings

