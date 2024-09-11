F1 News Today: Alonso drops Newey BOMBSHELL as Azerbaijan GP warning issued

Fernando Alonso's brutally honest assessment of the impact Adrian Newey could have at Aston Martin has emerged after the design guru put pen to paper with the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull chief warns Verstappen over Azerbaijan GP performance

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has warned Max Verstappen not to expect the F1 champions to have sorted out their ongoing performance issues anytime soon, admitting that their struggles could continue at the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Biggest signing of BLOCKBUSTER F1 season confirmed

Legendary designer Adrian Newey's next Formula 1 team has been confirmed following his upcoming Red Bull departure.

➡️ READ MORE

State of the art Newey HQ revealed at Aston Martin

Aston Martin have revealed the state of the art headquarters new signing Adrian Newey will soon be operating in.

➡️ READ MORE

Rookie revealed as F1 driver's REPLACEMENT at Azerbaijan GP

A rookie star has been revealed as the replacement for a Formula 1-bound driver ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related