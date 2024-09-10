State of the art Newey HQ revealed at Aston Martin

Aston Martin have revealed the state of the art headquarters new signing Adrian Newey will soon be operating in.

The Formula 1 design guru has agreed a long-term deal with the British outfit, ending months of speculation over his future.

F1 HEADLINES: Newey dream 'BROKEN' as massive partnership announcement confirmed

READ MORE: Major Ricciardo replacement announcement 'expected' BEFORE Azerbaijan GP

Earlier this season, Newey delivered the shock announcement that he was set to resign from his position as chief technical officer at Red Bull.

The Brit had previously designed championship-winning cars for F1 legends Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, and was involved in delivering a total of 13 world titles during his time there.

Adrian Newey was unveiled at Aston Martin by team owner Lawrence Stroll

Newey enjoyed a stellar career at Red Bull before his resignation

Newey hails 'stunning' new surroundings

Despite initial reports suggesting a move to Ferrari was likely, Aston Martin emerged as favourites for his signature in recent months, and finally confirmed the blockbuster deal this week.

And before he gets started in his new role, Newey has been granted access to the team's impressive new facilities as they continue to lay the groundwork for what they hope will be a long and successful era in F1.

Development of the first phase of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team Technology Campus concluded in 2023, and now the second phase has also been completed.

The AMR Technology Campus will be the home to manufacturing within a single location for the first time in the history of the team's operations at Silverstone.

The second phase of our AMR Technology Campus is complete. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/5IJgBxY3z3 — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) September 9, 2024

Speaking to media at a press conference, team owner Lawrence Stroll revealed that staff have now moved into the facility, and that Newey had a tour booked in.

Sitting alongside Stroll, Newey said: “These facilities are just stunning.

“It’s not an easy thing to do, to build a brand new factory on a greenfield site and have a warm and creative feel to it.

“I’ve seen some buildings that haven’t fulfilled it, but these have. I am so looking forward to starting and getting to know everyone here.”

READ MORE: Newey F1 dream BROKEN in latest 'what if?' moment

Related