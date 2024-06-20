Newey tug of war takes fresh turn after SHOCKING twist
The future of Red Bull technical chief Adrian Newey has taken yet another twist after shock reports linked the 65-year-old with a switch to Aston Martin.
Newey is set to depart Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025, leaving him open to join a rival team on the grid. Ferrari have long been touted as the team Newey will eventually sign for - a move that would see him link up with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc for 2025 and beyond.
Recently, reports claimed the F1 design genius had signed a staggering $105 million deal with the Maranello-based outfit.
However, in a shocking twist on Wednesday, The Times claimed Newey was in talks with Aston Martin's F1 outfit having been shown around their new facilities at Silverstone, suggesting they were now the front-runners in the race for his signature.
This comes as reports claimed Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll was confident of landing the iconic designer.
What is the latest Adrian Newey news?
Following the Aston Martin development, reports in Italy have sought to clarify Newey's future ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Newey visited the Aston Martin factory, with the team having every intention of offering the 65-year-old a deal for when his gardening leave at Red Bull expires.
However, the site also claims nothing has really changed for Ferrari despite the emergence of the Aston Martin news. According to their report, Ferrari remain firmly in pole position to land Newey, citing the chance to work with Lewis Hamilton and the lure of winning in red as key factors that continue to tempt the F1 icon with a switch to Maranello.
In addition to this, reports in Spain via Marca claimed Newey's visit to the Aston Martin factory was simply a matter of 'marketing'.
It comes as no surprise that Newey's signature is so coveted given his history in the sport.
The designer is an icon of F1 in his own right having designed 12 constructors' championship-winning cars, including the most dominant car the sport has ever seen - Red Bull's RB19.
Newey's championship-winning tally could rise to 13 this year, too, with Red Bull currently sitting top of the constructors' standings after nine rounds of the 2024 season.
