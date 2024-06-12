F1 icon tips Newey to join Hamilton at Ferrari

Former Formula 1 driver Gerhard Berger has foretold a partnership for the ages regarding the future of Ferrari.

Berger, who drove for Ferrari himself for six seasons during two spells over the course of his career, believes one F1 figure in particular could be the key to consistent success for the Scuderia.

With Lewis Hamilton already gearing up for a sensational move to Maranello, a memorable partnership with design guru Adrian Newey could be on the cards.

Newey has been rumoured to be joining Ferrari, following the announcement that he will leave Red Bull at the beginning of 2025.

Gerhard Berger competed in F1, driving for Ferrari, McLaren and Benetton

Fred Vasseur and Adrian Newey would make an interesting collaboration

Will Newey join Ferrari?

The genius of Red Bull's chief technology officer is often credited as the driving force behind the six constructors' titles and seven drivers' championships the team have won since he joined in 2006.

Speaking to Bild, the Austrian discussed the best options for Ferrari since they announced Carlos Sainz's seat would be handed to Hamilton come 2025.

Berger said: "It's a great pity. I feel a bit sorry for him [Sainz] because he's pretty much on a par with Leclerc. But Ferrari has decided in favour of Hamilton, who should bring fresh dynamism. Lewis will certainly bring along one or two important technicians that Ferrari needs in his wake - which could be Adrian Newey, for example."

Berger is a 10-time grand prix winner and implied that, if Newey does make the move to Maranello, there would be the potential for championship domination once again.

"A new era of success could begin with team boss Vasseur, Newey, Leclerc and Hamilton. In my opinion, this combination would be difficult for the others to beat," added Berger.

