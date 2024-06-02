Newey Ferrari signing completed amid Red Bull woes
Adrian Newey has completed a Ferrari signing following Red Bull’s decline at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Red Bull revealed Newey would be leaving early 2025, after negotiating an early release in his contract that will allow him to move to another team.
His departure follows a difficult year off-track for the Austrian outfit, with team boss Christian Horner embroiled in controversy.
A female colleague accused Horner of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ prompting an internal investigation, however, the team principal was cleared of any wrongdoing.
Will Newey move to a rival team for 2025?
Newey’s departure came as a shock to many, with reports suggesting he had grown unsettled by the ongoing power struggle within Red Bull.
The engineer is hotly tipped to join Ferrari alongside Lewis Hamilton, who will replace Carlos Sainz at the Scuderia for 2025.
When asked about the possibility ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Hamilton expressed his desire to see Newey at the team.
“He’d be an amazing addition. Ferrari’s already got a great team, made great strides this season, but it would be a privilege to work with him,” Hamilton said.
If Newey joins next season, he would be unable to influence the final design of the 2026 car, with Ferrari already in advanced stages of preparation for this car.
Sources in Italy suggest that Newey had already signed a deal with Ferrari, however his manager, Eddie Jordan, has rubbished these claims revealing the engineer has not made a decision yet.
However, one fan has captured Newey signing a Ferrari flag at the Monaco Grand Prix, which may have hinted at his next F1 venture.
In the video, Newey grinned as he signed his signature on the iconic prancing horse of a fan’s flag - a ritual he may become accustomed to in future years.
