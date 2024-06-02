close global

Newey Ferrari signing completed amid Red Bull woes

Newey Ferrari signing completed amid Red Bull woes

Newey Ferrari signing completed amid Red Bull woes

Newey Ferrari signing completed amid Red Bull woes

Adrian Newey has completed a Ferrari signing following Red Bull’s decline at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Red Bull revealed Newey would be leaving early 2025, after negotiating an early release in his contract that will allow him to move to another team.

READ MORE: F1 Headlines: Hamilton completes Ferrari signing in Monaco as title winner axed by F1 team

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 'in trouble' as team issues deepen for Horner

His departure follows a difficult year off-track for the Austrian outfit, with team boss Christian Horner embroiled in controversy.

A female colleague accused Horner of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ prompting an internal investigation, however, the team principal was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025
Has the Horner controversy pushed Newey away?

Will Newey move to a rival team for 2025?

Newey’s departure came as a shock to many, with reports suggesting he had grown unsettled by the ongoing power struggle within Red Bull.

The engineer is hotly tipped to join Ferrari alongside Lewis Hamilton, who will replace Carlos Sainz at the Scuderia for 2025.

When asked about the possibility ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Hamilton expressed his desire to see Newey at the team.

“He’d be an amazing addition. Ferrari’s already got a great team, made great strides this season, but it would be a privilege to work with him,” Hamilton said.

If Newey joins next season, he would be unable to influence the final design of the 2026 car, with Ferrari already in advanced stages of preparation for this car.

READ MORE: Ricciardo's Red Bull future to be decided within 'next few DAYS'

Newey could join Hamilton at Ferrari

Sources in Italy suggest that Newey had already signed a deal with Ferrari, however his manager, Eddie Jordan, has rubbished these claims revealing the engineer has not made a decision yet.

However, one fan has captured Newey signing a Ferrari flag at the Monaco Grand Prix, which may have hinted at his next F1 venture.

In the video, Newey grinned as he signed his signature on the iconic prancing horse of a fan’s flag - a ritual he may become accustomed to in future years.

READ MORE: Hamilton completes Ferrari signing in front of stunned Wolff

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Christian Horner Adrian Newey Monaco Grand Prix
