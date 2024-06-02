F1 News Today: Hamilton reveals F1 trauma as Verstappen blame emerges in rivals war

Lewis Hamilton has admitted to peeing himself in his racing car during an iconic F1 event.

Verstappen and Ricciardo in deep Red Bull war as blame claims emerge

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were involved in a Red Bull war during a team challenge on social media.

Former F1 team boss to make SENSATIONAL return after Ferrari exit

Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is being tipped to make a return to Formula One, according to reports.

Marko delivers sly jibe at F1 rivals as Red Bull domination wanes

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has hit out at F1 rivals as their domination begins to waver in 2024.

Kelly Piquet makes stunning Ferrari revelation amid uncertain Verstappen future

Kelly Piquet has made a stunning Ferrari revelation as uncertainties rise over Max Verstappen’s Red Bull future.

