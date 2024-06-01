close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Kelly Piquet makes stunning Ferrari revelation amid uncertain Verstappen future

Kelly Piquet makes stunning Ferrari revelation amid uncertain Verstappen future

Kelly Piquet makes stunning Ferrari revelation amid uncertain Verstappen future

Kelly Piquet makes stunning Ferrari revelation amid uncertain Verstappen future

Kelly Piquet has made a stunning Ferrari revelation as uncertainties rise over Max Verstappen’s Red Bull future.

Despite dominating F1 in the ground effect era, Red Bull have experienced difficulties in 2024, both on and off-track.

READ MORE: F1 Headlines: Hamilton completes Ferrari signing in Monaco as title winner axed by F1 team

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 'in trouble' as team issues deepen for Horner

Team principal Christian Horner was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a female colleague before the season started, but was cleared following an internal investigation.

However, Horner and Verstappen’s father, Jos, have reportedly fallen out since the controversy, with the Dutchman warning that the team will ‘explode’ if Horner remains in his position.

Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner have reportedly fallen out
Max Verstappen had a difficult Monaco Grand Prix

Will Verstappen remain at Red Bull?

Since the falling out, reports have suggested Verstappen could be tempted by a move to Mercedes, especially if Helmut Marko were to leave Red Bull for the German team.

Furthermore, since the departure of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has publicly courted Verstappen, however the champion insists he will remain at Red Bull with a contract until 2028.

Red Bull endured a difficult weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix, with both drivers’ struggling to match the pace of their rivals due to the bumps and kerbs around the street circuit.

Verstappen finished the weekend in sixth, whilst Sergio Perez barely made it past the first corner before colliding with both Haas’ and completely destroying his Red Bull.

The Monaco Grand Prix weekend hinted at the end of Red Bull’s dominance, which could lead to Verstappen looking at other F1 teams.

His partner, and daughter of former F1 world champion Nelson Piquet, Kelly, recently revealed her preference for a rival team.

READ MORE: Hamilton dealt new Ferrari blow amid F1 record low

Kelly Piquet reveals Ferrari on social media

In a picture captioned ‘little getaway’ on her Instagram story, Piquet revealed a picture of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, showing that even the loyalist Verstappen supporters can be enchanted by the Scuderia.

READ MORE: Red Bull chief reveals 'first choice' F1 star to be Verstappen team-mate

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Ferrari Christian Horner Jos Verstappen Kelly Piquet
Cullen suffers heartbreak in disastrous weekend with Indy 500 star
F1 News & Gossip

Cullen suffers heartbreak in disastrous weekend with Indy 500 star

  • May 27, 2024 19:57
  • 1
Legendary F1 circuit at SEVERE 'risk' of axe
F1 News & Gossip

Legendary F1 circuit at SEVERE 'risk' of axe

  • May 21, 2024 17:57
  • 1

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Ricciardo F1 fortunes take dramatic turn as replacement verdict given for Canadian GP - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 24 minutes ago
F1 Social

Kelly Piquet makes stunning Ferrari revelation amid uncertain Verstappen future

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo given F1 future boost after shock team switch emerges

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Marko delivers sly jibe at F1 rivals as Red Bull domination wanes

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton completes Ferrari signing in Monaco as title winner axed by F1 team

  • 3 hours ago
  • 1
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen and Ricciardo in deep Red Bull war as blame claims emerge

  • Yesterday 19:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x