Marko 'could JOIN Mercedes' to replace legend teases Wolff
Toto Wolff has opened the door for Helmut Marko to join Mercedes in the event that he leaves Red Bull after 19 years.
During the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, the Austrian was subject of 'suspension' rumours by the energy drink giants as part of an internal investigation within the company, according to BBC Sport before ultimately remaining at the team.
Red Bull have continued to star on the track, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez collecting double one-two finishes in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to open up the 2024 season.
But away from the circuit it couldn’t be any more chaotic for them, with the ongoing saga surrounding Christian Horner engulfing the paddock and the rumour mill well and truly underway.
Some reports suggest that Max Verstappen could leave the team if Marko walks out, which could turn the sport entirely on its head.
One destination for both could be long-term rivals Mercedes, who have shown an interest on taking them onboard in the event that things get even crazier.
Wolff: It will certainly be a loss
Speaking to ORF, Wolff shared his views on the situation that Marko finds himself in at Red Bull currently.
“We're missing our old mascot anyway [Niki Lauda],” he teased. “Then we'll just use Helmut. He's age appropriate. He doesn't have a red cap, but then he'll come to us.
“Helmut is not a child of sadness and was - or is - our favourite enemy. But he is a real racer. If Helmut is lost to the team, it will certainly be a loss for Red Bull and for the team.”
Red Bull are in a good position to continue to win currently, but if their management structure continues to show signs of crumbling, then they could begin to lose their advantage at the top of the pack.
