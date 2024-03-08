Marko 'to be SUSPENDED' after planned Red Bull meeting
Marko 'to be SUSPENDED' after planned Red Bull meeting
Helmut Marko is at risk of being suspended by Red Bull, as the impression of a civil war at the energy drink company deepens.
Marko hinted when asked about the situation that he could leave the team in the immediate future, revealing an upcoming meeting which could determine his fate.
BBC Sport report that a Red Bull source - the parent company which employs Marko, not the Red Bull Racing sub-team - told them the 'the plan' is to suspend the 80-year-old as the result of an internal investigation.
The Austrian's relationship with Christian Horner has historically been strained, and the off-track attention being paid to the team principal this last month - and the backing he's received from the company's majority owner Chalerm Yoovidhya - appears to have created a rift in the company.
READ MORE: Verstappen backs father as Red Bull F1 fractures DEEPEN
Marko: Saturday meeting could decide fate
Speaking to Sky Germany after Friday's qualifying session, Marko said: "There is a lot of speculation going on. I have a meeting tomorrow and we will see. Everything still needs to fit for me to still wanting to work here."
Marko called the matter of his future with the team 'a decision from both sides', revealing that his meeting with by with Red Bull GmbH managing director Oliver Mintzlaff.
Speaking later, Marko added that it was 'difficult to judge' whether he has been suspended, hinting at further developments to come.
In more conciliatory tones to Austrian broadcaster ORF, he continued: "It's such a complex issue. Again, we want peace in the team. This world championship will be difficult enough with 24 races and we have to concentrate on that."
GPFans has approached Red Bull Racing for comment.
READ MORE: Is F1 becoming a Liberty Media liability?
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying times - Hamilton MILES off pace as Verstappen takes pole
- 3 hours ago
- 3
Marko 'to be SUSPENDED' after planned Red Bull meeting
- 13 minutes ago
Horner opens up on concerns about Verstappen future
- 59 minutes ago
FIA confirm PENALTY verdict for Bearman on F1 Ferrari debut
- 1 hour ago
Alonso deploys wily TRICK on Hamilton to post much better qualifying time
- 2 hours ago
F1 star sees qualifying ruined after FAILURE brings out red flag
- 3 hours ago