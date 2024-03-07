Verstappen backs father as Red Bull F1 fractures DEEPEN

close global

Max Verstappen has said that his father is 'very outspoken', after comments made by the 52-year-old about Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's future.

Jos Verstappen revealed to BBC Sport that he had a 'falling out' with Horner during the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, a race in which his son was able to claim victory.

The former Formula 1 driver also said that the world champion team would 'explode' if Horner kept his job as team principal, before being seen meeting Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff as rumours around his son's future swirled.

Horner has recently been the subject of an internal investigation into accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', an investigation which cleared him of any wrongdoing.

The 50-year-old vehemently denies the claims, and has said that he is 'pleased' that the process surrounding his conduct is over.

Christian Horner has been the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull
Max Verstappen has worked alongside Christian Horner since his F1 debut in 2015

Who does F1 champion Verstappen back in Red Bull saga?

However, Verstappen senior's comments, and calls from rival F1 bosses for there to be an external investigation into the allegations, have brought the spotlight back onto Horner.

What's more, supposed 'leaked' messages allegedly sent by Horner were released during the Bahrain GP weekend, although they have not been confirmed to be in relation to the allegations.

Now, Verstappen junior has been asked to comment on his father's words about Horner, in the lead-up to the second race of the season in Saudi Arabia.

“I have not asked him that, but my dad is very outspoken and he is not a liar, that is for sure," he told media ahead of the weekend.

"My dad and I are very close. We call every day. I don’t see myself in F1 without them (his father and manager) by my side.”

