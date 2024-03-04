F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weather forecast - Wind could trouble drivers in hot and sticky conditions

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix hosts the second race of the 2024 F1 season on Saturday after Max Verstappen took the spoils in the sport's Bahrain curtain-raiser.

Teams are plunging into the challenging 24-race 2024 calendar and will now be gearing up for the upcoming race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which, similar to Bahrain, is also held on a Saturday due to Ramadan.

The grid is in hot pursuit, striving to close the gap on the reigning Dutch world champion, who displayed an imposing dominance during the first race in Sakhir.

Nevertheless, an air of unpredictability looms over all the teams and drivers at such an early stage of the season.

Max Verstappen took victory in the first race in Bahrain

So, could the weather add an extra layer of complexity, throwing an unexpected curveball into the mix?

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weather forecast

Thursday

Thursday's practice sessions are set to be a warm and dry affair, as expected. Temperatures rise from 25 degrees celsius in FP1 to a high of 29 in the second session. Wind gusts of up to 32mph could cause some problems for the cars out on track, however.

Friday

Friday sees much of the same, with FP3 facing temperatures of around 27 degrees, before rising to 29 degrees for qualifying. Humidity of 38 per cent will make things a little sticky in the cockpits, while wind lowers from Thursday slightly to around 26mph.

Saturday

Similar to the previous two days, race day should see temperatures range between 27 to 29 degrees as the cars are out on track. The humidity lowers to around 33%, while wind gusts of 28mph in a north westerly direction may impact cars at high speeds.

