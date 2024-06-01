Former F1 team boss to make SENSATIONAL return after Ferrari exit
Former F1 team boss to make SENSATIONAL return after Ferrari exit
Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is being tipped to make a return to Formula One, according to reports.
The Italian resigned from the Maranello squad in 2022 after a disappointing season for the team, with poor strategic decisions and reliability issues running their title chances after a strong start.
Binotto had been with the team since 1995, having started in their engine department before being promoted to the head of the department in 2013.
The 54-year-old became the team’s Chief Technical Officer (CTO) in 2016 in place of James Allison before replacing Maurizio Arrivabene as team principal in 2019.
Lawrence Stroll holds 'concrete interest' in Binotto
Now, it has been suggested that Binotto could make a return to F1 in the near future with Aston Martin.
According to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Binotto was spotted at the team’s motorhome during the race in Imola and had a lengthy discussion with the team’s owner Lawrence Stroll, the father of Aston Martin driver Lance.
The Italian publication wrote that Stroll has ‘concrete interest’ in Binotto becoming the Silverstone-based squad’s team principal, which is currently occupied by Mike Krack.
Since taking over from Otmar Szafnauer in 2022, Aston Martin have seen a rise up the grid under Krack’s leadership, with Fernando Alonso grabbing eight podiums last season.
So far in 2024, the team have registered a best finish of fifth, courtesy of Alonso in Jeddah and they sit fifth in the constructors’ championship with 44 points.
