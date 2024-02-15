Former F1 team boss fires BRUTAL dig at rival in documentary

Formula 1’s midfield is an intense place to be, and season three of Netflix's Drive to Survive showed exactly how worked up team bosses can get, when Otmar Szafnauer took aim at McLaren’s Zak Brown.

A crazy year in and out of F1

McLaren and Racing Point were close on track during the 2020 season

Back in 2020, in the midst of an incredibly intense midfield battle, both McLaren and Racing Point found themselves fighting for the same cause – third in the constructors’ championship.

The pink Racing Point had taken heavy inspiration from the title winning Mercedes of 2019, which many of its competitors found to be suspicious and accused of being in violation of the rules.

The team took the accusation of cheating seriously and were cleared of all wrongdoing except for an illegal design process of their rear brake ducts.

They were handed a €400,000 fine and a 15-point deduction in the constructors’ championship, which ended up costing them third place in 2020.

Bosses take aim at each other on camera

The McLaren team have steadied ship under Zak Brown

Embroiled in a battle with McLaren, whose team boss was less than impressed with their rivals’ actions, Szafnauer was left to defend his team in fiery fashion in front of the Netflix cameras.

“Obviously, we’ve been quite vocal this year that we don’t think what they’ve done with their racecar this year is right,” Brown said.

“Yeah, I heard what Zak said. Quite frankly, I don’t think he’s ever engineered a car in his life. I don’t think he’s ever drawn a part in his life. So for him to say that, that doesn’t hold any water with me,” Szafnauer responded.

The blow was softened by a shock win for Racing Point late in the season from Sergio Perez, who was joined by team-mate Lance Stroll on the podium.

Now known as Aston Martin, the team hit form in 2023, achieving several podiums and fighting with McLaren higher up the order than ever.

It makes 2024 even more tantalizing as the new season approaches in just a matter of weeks, and we await the prospect of a renewed rivalry between the two teams.

