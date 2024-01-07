McLaren boss makes SHOCK F1 title prediction

Cal Gaunt

Sunday 7 January 2024 18:57

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has speculated on the potential resurgence of Lewis Hamilton, foreseeing a renewed challenge against Max Verstappen for the drivers' championship.

Hamilton, enduring two winless years, is eager to break the streak, and Brown believes the upcoming season might witness tighter competition across the grid.

Brown's insights came amidst Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's acknowledgement of reaching a point of 'diminishing returns' in car development.

While Red Bull are poised for pre-season testing with an even further improved car, there's a window for rivals to catch up, and Brown sees Mercedes and Ferrari as contenders capable of narrowing the gap.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown is expecting a tighter title battle this year

Brown sees Lewis Hamilton as a genuine world championship contender in 2024

Brown also believes Ferrari could be a potential threat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen

Brown: It's tough and competitive

The prospect of Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, emerging as a title challenger would be a surprising twist, considering Mercedes' recent position as the inconsistent second-best.

However, Brown draws parallels to McLaren's own impressive strides in the previous year, stressing the potential for significant improvements in a short timeframe.

“At the same time, Mercedes, Ferrari, these teams have everything they need and they’re great teams," he told Speedcafe.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we were sitting here and all of a sudden Mercedes was back to Lewis [Hamilton] winning his eighth championship.

“So it’s very tough and competitive now.”

