Hamilton outlines four reasons he won't retire from F1

Wednesday 3 January 2024 20:57

As Lewis Hamilton seeks to break free from his career-record winless streak, the seven-time world champion has opened up about the four compelling reasons that keep him firmly entrenched in the high-speed world of F1.

Before the 2022 season, Hamilton had never experienced a year without claiming at least one victory. However, the narrative has taken a turn, with over two years passing without the taste of triumph as the racing icon approaches his 39th birthday. The question looms: Can Hamilton add to his record-breaking tally of 103 wins as time ticks away?

The Briton has inked a new contract extension with Mercedes, ensuring his presence on the grid until the conclusion of 2025 – a commitment that extends almost to his 41st birthday. While the dominant force of Red Bull has presented a formidable challenge, Hamilton remains resolute in his pursuit of success and undeterred by the adversities faced by his team.

Now, Hamilton has offered a rare glimpse into the driving force propelling him forward. Despite age and recent performance disparities, the four motivations he shared underscore his unwavering determination to continue making history in the sport.

Lewis Hamilton is not used to going so long without victory

Lewis Hamilton has outlined the reasons he continues to race in F1

Hamilton: Winning spurs me on

"It's the dream of standing on the top step, seeing your team," he said, as per The Mirror. "One of the most amazing things is being able to look back and having the flag of the nation rising behind you, and seeing the team.

"I remember the first win I had with this team [in Hungary in 2013]. I have a particular picture of 2015 in Australia with the [team] down there in tears - it was just amazing to be a part of that.

"The power of that is a huge part of the drive. Winning the world championship is a huge part of the drive. Continuing to build with the team on the impact work we're doing, and continuing to push with the team with Mission 44.

"I don't know how far that can go and I'm trying to expand it, and that means I've got to raise more money."

