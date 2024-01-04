Red Bull rumour suggests major setback during key pre-season test

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 4 January 2024 08:27

In a dramatic twist ahead of the highly anticipated 2024 Formula 1 season, Red Bull's aspirations have apparently encountered an early hurdle, casting doubt on the prowess of their forthcoming car.

Reports from Motorsport Italia reveal that the team's new RB20 machine failed a critical frontal crash test related to the chassis in December, prompting concerns about safety and the crucial homologation approval by the FIA.

This – albeit as yet unsubstantiated – test failure could well be linked to Red Bull's quest to meet the minimum weight requirement of 798 kilograms, pushing the limits as they make bold choices to craft the lightest possible nose.

Max Verstappen will likely want the lightest nose possible on the RB20

Red Bull will aim to make the RB20 equally as dominant as the RB19 was

How severe is the rumoured setback?

Beyond the weight considerations, the team's approach also aligns with the quest for a more responsive and sensitive front end. A lighter nose, while a potential risk in crash tests, aligns with the precision and preferences of their three-time world champion, Max Verstappen, who excels in creating oversteer and minimal steering inputs.

The looming question is the severity of the rumoured setback and its impact as the F1 season gears up for pre-season testing in Sakhir from February 19-21, followed by the Bahrain Grand Prix a week later.

Red Bull, no stranger to overcoming challenges, faced a frontal crash test failure with their 2022 car, a setback that proved inconsequential as they went on to clinch numerous records and double championship glory.

