Pundit hits out at 'boring' F1 season after historic winter

Tyler Rowlinson

Saturday 30 December 2023 14:57

Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok has slammed F1 as ‘dull’ and ‘boring’ as the end of last season brought about a historic 2024 campaign.

Following Williams’ decision to extend the contract of Logan Sargeant for next season, 2024 will mark the first time in the sport’s history where the driver line-up is exactly for the season opener as it was for the previous season's closer.

While speaking on the Sky F1 podcast, Chandhok hit out at the upcoming season, labelling it ‘very dull’ and boring’.

2024 will mark the first time the driver line-up will remain the same from the year before

It comes after Logan Sargeant was confirmed to be lining up alongside Alex Albon at Williams

Chandhok slams F1

The former Hispania and Team Lotus driver was discussing the potential whereabouts of Sargeant’s team-mate Alex Albon come 2025 with fellow pundit Tom McCluskey when he dropped the brutal assessment.

“I think so much is going to depend, there’s also 2026 I think,” he said.

“Who gets the car right for 2026? That’s the one I’m more interested in, with the new rules coming. As you say [Tommo] there’s a whole lot of contracts up. It’s very dull isn’t it that we got the same grid for next year. I mean every driver [on] the same team, how dull is that?”

“Is that the first time ever, I think?” said McCluskey.

Karun Chandhok did not hold back on his thoughts about the line-up for 2024

“Yeah it is. Which is really boring,” he responded.

Chandhok then went on to give his assessment on Albon and how he feels he needs to test himself against a more established team-mate.

He said: “On Albon, I sort of agree generally with Tommo. I think the hardest thing with Albon is to know where the reference is. We’ve had two years really without an established reference for him at Williams.

“I’d like to see him up against a George or Lando or Piastri. I know Piastri is a rookie but with all due respect to Logan Sargeant, there were three other people who finished ahead of Sargeant in F2, whereas Piastri has arrived as champion.”

