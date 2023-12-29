F1 team boss believes 'new mindset' instilled after major changes

Tyler Rowlinson

Friday 29 December 2023 15:57

Interim Alpine team principal Bruno Famin feels the dramatic management changes over the summer have brought a ‘new mindset’ to the team.

The French squad saw a number of key figures depart the team over the season, most notably in the summer.

In July, it was announced that CEO Laurent Rossi was leaving the team, with news coming that team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane were to leave after the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa.

Chief technical director Pat Fry also left for a similar role at Williams, citing a lack of ambition to progress beyond fourth place.

Otmar Szafnauer among many key figures that departed Alpine in 2023

The team finished sixth in the championship

Famin: 'We're heading in the right direction'

In December, racing director Davide Brivio left the team, with Famin being brought in on a temporary basis over the summer by Renault CEO Luca de Meo to oversee the team.

Alpine finished the 2023 season in sixth place, 53 points fewer than the previous year, but Famin believes he has seen enough to say that the team is heading in the right direction during his brief stint in charge.

As per RacingNews365, he said: "We made some quite good, quite big changes at the end of July within the team, and this created a new mindset on the track-side team.

Bruno Famin was brought in on an interim basis in the summer

"I'm quite happy with what I've seen so far. I think we made some quite good races in terms of strategy execution since then.

"I'm still assessing with both the factories, to really see how to extract more performance and I think one of the key things is trying to get all the people working together: both sites but also within each of the sites to extract all the potential we have.

"We have a lot of potential, but the difficulty is to put everybody together, everything together, to create more performance, this is what I’m assessing now."

