Former team boss claims TWO drivers 'should not be in F1'

Departing AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost has identified two drivers who should not be on the Formula 1 grid, according to Sky Sports F1's David Croft.

Known for his no-nonsense approach, Tost has maintained his reputation as a fine individual who has had an influence on many a driver, which he upheld throughout his time at the helm of Red Bull's sister team.

Croft shared an intriguing off-air exchange with Tost in the paddock, where the discussion revolved around the overall calibre of the F1 2023 grid.

While the details of Tost's blunt remarks remain undisclosed, the tease leaves fans craving the juicy insights into the seasoned team boss's unfiltered perspective.

Croft: I didn't disagree

Adding to the suspense, Croft revealed that the two names brought up by Tost were individuals he actually personally concurred with.

“I had a fabulous exchange with him in the paddock at a race,” Croft recalled on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

“We were just talking in general, sometimes you could get Franz when he had five or 10 minutes and just chew the cud of Formula 1 and we were talking about drivers.

“He said, ‘Yeah, every single driver in this paddock deserves to be in this paddock, deserves to be in Formula 1.. except two.

“I said ‘Really? Two? And who would they be? He said, blah, blah, blah, and blah, blah, bla. I’m not going to name them, but I could not disagree with a word he said about that one.

“And he then went on to explain absolutely why they really shouldn’t be in Formula 1 at the moment.

“But I’m not going to tell you who because that will be unfair to those drivers.”

