F1 star reveals farewell tribute for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Cal Gaunt

Friday 24 November 2023 23:12

Yuki Tsunoda has unveiled his special Abu Dhabi Grand Prix helmet - paying tribute to AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost ahead of what is his final race in charge of the team.

After 23 years in the sport and 18 years in charge of Red Bull's junior team, Tost is taking a step back after Abu Dhabi.

He will be replaced at AlphaTauri by current Ferrari assistant team principal Laurent Mekies.

Mekies, who previously held various key positions at Toro Rosso under Tost's leadership, departed for roles at the FIA and later, Ferrari.

Franz Tost is to depart AlphaTauri after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yuki Tsunoda has paid tribute to Franz Tost with a special helmet

Tsunoda: Tost has had big impact on my career

And Tsunoda, who has driven for AlphaTauri since 2021, has dedicated his one-off helmet design to the man who helped provide him his first break in F1.

"I wanted to make a special helmet this weekend to thank Franz who has played such an important role in my career," Tsunoda wrote on Instagram.

"He has always been supportive of me since before joining AlphaTauri and I have learned so many things from him.

"I hope we can have a great final race together."

Tost is set to continue his association with the team as a consultant for the upcoming 2024 season.

Tost, who celebrated his 67th birthday in January, has considered retirement publicly but as yet has not made a concrete decision on what his long-term future holds.

