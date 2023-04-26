Stuart Hodge

Wednesday 26 April 2023 18:48 - Updated: 18:56

AlphaTauri will appoint Laurent Mekies as the new team principal to replace Franz Tost, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Italian F1 outfit is implementing a new management structure which will see the current Ferrari deputy installed as team principal and Peter Bayer as CEO, who joins from his role as an F1 executive director with the FIA.

Mekies' date for joining AlphaTauri is still to be confirmed but Tost will stand down at the end of the 2023 season after 18 years in the post with Red Bull's sister F1 team, which was originally known as Toro Rosso before being renamed three years ago.

Frenchman Mekies returns to the Faenza-based team where he previously worked as chief engineer before leaving to join the FIA in 2014, where he worked as safety director and F1 deputy race director prior to undertaking the sporting director role at Ferrari in 2018, and more latterly that of deputy team principal.

"I am honoured to take on the role of Team Principal and to return to the team where I spent a large portion of my early career," said Mekies.

"Scuderia AlphaTauri has all of the ingredients necessary for greater success in the future and in tandem with Peter I’m looking forward to making that happen."

Tost can look back proudly on his 18 years

Franz Tost

Tost will depart the team having won two Grands Prix, both at Monza, and having provided a breeding ground for top driving talent entering F1 such as four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, two-time world champion Max Verstappen and race winners Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz.

"First of all, I would like to thank Dietrich Mateschitz, who gave me the incredible opportunity to be Team Principal of Scuderia Toro Rosso and Scuderia AlphaTauri for the past 18 years," said the Austrian.

"It has been a true privilege to lead the team for such a long period and a great pleasure to work with so many motivated and skilled people, who share my passion for Formula 1.

"At 67 years old, it is time to hand over and with Peter as new CEO and Laurent as team principal, we found two very professional people, who will bring the team to the next level. I want to thank everyone for the good cooperation."

