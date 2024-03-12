F1 star admits discomfort with Netflix at difficult stage in career

Liam Lawson has hinted that the Netflix cameras are difficult to face when the pressure ramps up on track in Formula 1.

The Kiwi driver entered five grands prix last year as a stand in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo with AlphaTauri.

READ MORE: F2 Power Rankings – Saudi Arabian SUPREMACY blows F2 title fight open

He managed to score two points at the Singapore Grand Prix, shortly after he had been told that he wouldn’t be racing with the team in 2024.

Now he stands in as Red Bull’s reserve driver, as he works hard behind the scenes at earning himself a shot in the sport for next season.

But while fighting for his career and the chance to earn a full-time spot on the grid in Singapore last season, his storyline was being followed by Netflix and their cameras.

READ MORE: Marko casts HUGE Mercedes move verdict after Wolff offer

Liam Lawson is on the sidelines in 2024

Helmut Marko decided not to promote Liam Lawson

Lawson feels the heat of Singapore

Speaking on Sky Sports F1’s podcast, Lawson shared that Netflix are good at asking the right questions to get the answers they seek out of drivers.

“I think obviously to a certain extent over the years you get media trained and you learn the right things and wrong things to say in most cases,” he said

“Obviously, I’m fighting for my career at this point and they [Netflix] somehow figure out the right questions to really get those answers out of you.”

Lawson will be campaigning for a seat at Visa Cash App RB in 2025, with a number of expiring contracts up and down the grid.

If Red Bull opt against promoting him, then they’re taking a huge gamble that no other teams are going to make a move for the savvy Kiwi.

READ MORE: Sky Sports F1 pundit tips KEY Red Bull figure to join Hamilton at Ferrari

Related