Lawson hits out at RB decision in X-rated rant

Liam Lawson missed out on a full-time drive in Formula 1 this season, despite encouraging performances while filling in for Daniel Ricciardo when the Australian broke his hand.

The New Zealander's furious reaction has now been revealed in Netflix's Drive to Survive, saying it 'should've been [him]' driving for VCARB this season.

His performances sparked conversations right away about a permanent role at AlphaTauri – now VCARB, after he scored points for them.

But the team decided to retain Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda - opting for experience in the role as they kicked off a new era in Faenza.

Lawson fury at lack of drive

Speaking in season six of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, Lawson shared his feelings after being overlooked for a promotion.

“It’s tough knowing that I don’t get the seat even though I’ve beaten a guy that’s getting a seat,” he said.

“I don’t know how to f***ing answer that honestly because it’s meant to be me, so… Obviously it’s frustrating. There’s a lot of things going on to be honest. I think emotionally and mentally, pretty draining yeah.

“But to be honest, it’s been hard to actually enjoy it. Until I have that security or having that contract for a full-time seat, it’s hard to really enjoy it.”

Lawson is now a reserve driver for Red Bull and could still be within a shout of an F1 seat in 2025, but it’s clear that he deserved a shot before he will get one.

There are plenty of expiring contracts elsewhere on the grid meaning that the Kiwi could explore avenues outside of the Red Bull family in the future.

