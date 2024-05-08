F1 boss reveals Newey talks at Miami Grand Prix

The F1 paddock is abuzz with speculation after news broke that Adrian Newey will be leaving Red Bull.

The recent bombshell news of Newey's departure from the Milton Keynes squad after almost two decades with the team has sent shockwaves through the F1 world.

READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

The mastermind behind Red Bull's dominant cars, which have delivered a staggering 13 drivers' and constructors' championships so far, is set to leave the team at the start of the 2025 season.

This, unsurprisingly, has sparked a feeding frenzy amongst the other teams on the grid, all desperate to secure the services of the most coveted designer in F1 history.

Reports also suggest that Newey won't be subject to gardening leave, allowing him to join a new team as early as next season if he were to continue in the sport.

While joining a new team in 2025 wouldn't affect their car for that season, his expertise would be instrumental in shaping their challenger in 2026 - a pivotal year with the sport's new regulations coming into play.

And while Ferrari are considered the frontrunner to land the F1 design genius, whispers of a potential reunion have emerged from an old stomping ground.

READ MORE: Andretti reveals planned timeline to OFFICIALLY arrive on F1 grid

Adrian Newey has been a part of the Red Bull team since 2006

Adrian Newey won a total of 13 constructors and drivers championships (and counting) with Red Bull

A Williams reunion?

Newey's career in F1 blossomed at none other than Williams. Joining the Grove-based squad in 1990, Newey's designs became synonymous with blistering pace, propelling the team to a golden era.

They secured an incredible nine drivers' and constructors' championships during his tenure - a partnership that remains etched in F1 folklore.

However, his departure for McLaren in 1997 marked the end of an era for Williams, a loss that arguably continues to haunt the once-dominant team.

But with Newey's future now uncertain, Williams appear determined to reignite the magic.

"It was a light conversation more than anything else," admitted Williams boss James Vowles, referring to his initial contact with Newey. "Saying it can't have been an easy decision and fundamentally wanting just to have an additional chat about things."

Vowles then went on to highlight what he believes could be a perfect fit for both parties.

"From a Williams perspective, obviously, that's where Adrian really cut his teeth for the first time," he explained.

"And I think we're a team without politics. It's a small team that's trying to make our way back to the front. And I think it could fit very perfectly for someone that wants to potentially dig into a challenge like that."

Vowles further emphasised the unique culture within the Williams team.

"More than that, I mean, what is great about Williams is that it has retained the family feel to it. We're not driven by an OEM. We're driven by just a group of individuals that want to be there. And it's all about really racing. And hopefully some of that plays to his strengths.

"And then finally with Adrian, you have someone with his accolades, with his touch. There's not a team he hasn't been to – and that includes McLaren, ourselves, Red Bull – where he hasn't made a significant difference. And I think anyone here would be foolish not to at least open some conversation with him at that stage.

"He's an incredible character that has huge accolades behind him in the sport, well known for being the best designer really in his field. And that will have an impact, there's no doubt about it. How much he was involved in Red Bull or not, I couldn't say.

"We're not buried within there. But what I can say is it will have an impact. Of course it will, someone of his character and his strength."

While a return to Williams for 'one last dance' might be a storybook ending, it's just unrealistic at the moment as the team's current situation is far from ideal.

They've been stuck at the bottom of the standings for years, with their last win dating all the way back to 2011 with Pastor Maldonado, and their most recent podium finish was George Russell's second place at the rain-shortened Spa race in 2021.

With Lewis Hamilton's anticipated move to Ferrari in 2025, Newey now has a golden chance to fulfil his long-held dream of working with the two legendary names in the sport if he doesn't call time on his illustrious career.

READ MORE: NASCAR has closest EVER finish in thrilling race

Related