Andretti reveals planned timeline to OFFICIALLY arrive on F1 grid

Mario Andretti appeared confident that his son’s team will be on the grid in 2026 when speaking to Martin Brundle during the Miami Grand Prix.

Andretti’s bid to enter F1 in 2026 was rejected by Formula One Management (FOM) at the beginning of this year.

READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

The team is owned by former F1 driver Michael Andretti, currently racing teams in IndyCar, Formula E and the IMSA series.

Andretti has also joined with Cadillac in a technical partnership, with plans for Renault and Cadillac powertrains in their first few seasons.

Team owner Michael Andretti

Will we see an 11th team on the grid?

Why did F1 reject Andretti?

FOM rejected Andretti’s bid claiming that “the presence of an 11th team would not, on its own, provide value to the Championship".

Despite the rejection Andretti has opened a Silverstone facility and continues to target an entry for 2026.

The 40,000 square-foot facility already has a new aero department with a mechanical department set to follow.

READ MORE: F1 boss compares Miami experience to HISTORIC race

Mario Andretti confident team will be on the grid in 2026

In April, Andretti Cadillac posted job openings for 60 roles including senior positions such as head of aero development and head of mechanical design.

Andretti’s commitment to building a new facility shows that they plan to work as if a 2026 entry is going ahead. Speaking to Brundle during his Miami grid walk, Mario Andretti insisted that the team still plan to be on the grid for 2026.

“Well, all that I can say[is], we’re working everyday on it. We’re ready to meet whatever challenge there is, just tell us what and we’re in because, we’re preparing in every possible way and our intention is to be on the grid in 2026.”

When asked by Brundle if this was doable he responded confidently.

“Oh absolutely, 100%. We’re working on it, we’re ready so, we can show you. Come to Silverstone, we’ll show you."

READ MORE: Crazy food prices outrage F1 fans at Miami GP

Related