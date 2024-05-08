Investigation launched into F1's CONTROVERSIAL Andretti rejection

The fallout from Andretti Global's failed attempt to join the Formula 1 grid is set to rumble on, with an investigation into the rejection now set to be launched.

An initial bid for Andretti to enter the sport in 2026 was rejected earlier this year by Formula One Management (FOM), who claimed that the addition of an 11th team would not substantially benefit the championship.

READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

The team, owned by former F1 driver Michael Andretti, has already opened a Silverstone facility, and revealed at the Miami Grand Prix they are pushing ahead with their plans.

F1 chief Stefano Domenicali may have questions to answer

Andretti are looking to become the 11th team on the F1 grid

Questions being asked

However, official questions are now being asked of F1 and Liberty Media by Jim Jordan - chairman of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee - who is demanding more information on the exact reasons behind the decision.

In a letter addressed to Greg Maffei, the president and CEO of Liberty Media, and Stefano Domenicali, the president and CEO of Formula One Group, Jordan has requested a number of documents and accused the sport's bosses of 'anti-competitive conduct'.

The letter, obtained by NBC News, reads: "Delaying Andretti Cadillac’s entry into Formula One for even one year will harm American consumers to benefit failing Formula One teams.

“Limiting the number of teams in Formula One will increase the price of sponsoring or buying into an existing Formula One team.

"As the Committee examines this matter and considers potential legislation around the structure and competition of sports leagues, we write to request a staff-level briefing on the decision to deny Andretti Cadillac’s application to join Formula One.”

READ MORE: Crazy food prices outrage F1 fans at Miami GP

Related