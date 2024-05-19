Find out when and where to watch the 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as Max Verstappen looks to regain his dominance on the track.

F1's last outing in Miami saw McLaren's Lando Norris sensationally claim his first career victory, edging out championship leader Verstappen by 7.612 seconds and ending his unwanted record of most podium finishes without a win.

After struggling with the updated version of the RB20 in Imola, finishing fifth, seventh, and sixth in the three practice sessions, Verstappen managed to find a good pace in the final run of Saturday's qualifying, securing a surprising pole position with 0.074 seconds ahead of Oscar Piastri - who then dropped to P5 for impeding Kevin Magnussen.

Now the grid is all set for a thrilling race today in Imola. Will McLaren and Ferrari's significant upgrades shake up the order and deliver a surprise winner for the third time this season? Or will Verstappen be able to convert his 39th career pole into a hat-trick of wins at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari?

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix - Sunday, May 19, 2024

The race kicks off today, Sunday, May 19, at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CEST): 3pm Sunday

UK time: 2pm Sunday

United States (EDT): 9am Sunday

United States (CDT): 8am Sunday

United States (PDT): 6am Sunday

Australia (Melbourne): 11pm Sunday

South Africa: 3pm Sunday



How to watch the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

Italy: Sky Italia

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

