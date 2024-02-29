close global

Journalist reveals Horner ‘messages’ LEAKED in anonymous email

Journalists have revealed that WhatsApp messages allegedly sent by Christian Horner have been emailed to them, along with team bosses and key Formula 1 figures in an anonymous email.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing by an internal investigation conducted by Red Bull GmbH into allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' from a female member of staff - allegations he strongly denies.

The Red Bull team principal has stayed in his role throughout, and said during Bahrain Grand Prix practice that he was 'pleased' the process was over.

However, rival bosses Toto Wolff and Zak Brown both called for an external investigation by F1 and the FIA during a press conference in Bahrain, and now Jenna Fryer, as well as The Times, have suggested that 'evidence' has been emailed to hundreds of people up and down the paddock.

Christian Horner has been the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull
Red Bull head into 2024 hoping to defend their world championships

Horner saga rumbles on

Fryer revealed in a post on X: "A Google drive containing all the “Christian Horner evidence” has just been emailed from an anonymous account to hundreds of journalists."

She later clarified exactly who the files had been sent to: Correction: In addition to journalists, it is sent to the other team principals, Liberty Media, Stefano Domenicali, and many others. The file contains photos of whatsapp messages and other photos.

Horner has reiterated throughout the season-opening Bahrain GP that his team are fully focused on defending their world championship crowns, following a record-breaking 2023 campaign.

