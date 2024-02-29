Hamilton reveals thoughts on Horner investigation

Lewis Hamilton has spoken out on Red Bull's investigation into allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' by team principal Christian Horner.

Horner was cleared by the investigation on Wednesday, partially lifting the dark cloud the reigning champion constructor have come into the season under.

The Red Bull head honcho kept a relatively low profile throughout the investigation, but continued his role in the team - including participating in the team's RB20 launch.

The verdict on the allegations has been looming over the world of F1 for weeks and will still be a major topic going into the first race of the season in Bahrain on Saturday even after its conclusion, and seven-time champion Hamilton finally gave his thoughts on the matter.

Speaking at the driver press conference in Bahrain, the Brit said: “I think it’s a difficult one to answer, naturally.

“We always have to do more to try and make the sport and the environment that people get to work in feel safe and inclusive and any allegations have to be taken very seriously.

“Obviously we don’t know everything that’s gone on, but it does need to be resolved as it’s hanging over the sport.

"It will be really interesting to see how it’s dealt with moving forwards and the effect that it may or may not have on the sport moving forwards. I think it’s a really important moment for the sport to make sure that we stand true to our values.”

