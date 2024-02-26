F1 Bahrain Grand Prix weather forecast for opening weekend

For the first time in 2024...welcome to raceweek!

Formula 1 is back in earnest in Bahrain this week after last week's three-day testing event at the same venue, giving fans a first chance to see the true pace of the 2024 grid.

While Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked to be in pretty ominous form during those three days, the real test for how the season may shape up begins back in Bahrain this Thursday - in an earlier than usual start to an F1 race weekend.

The unpredictability of the first race of the season is something that F1 fans crave, but will the weather also throw an extra curveball into the mix?

Bahrain plays host to the first race of the 2024 season

Bahrain Grand Prix weather forecast

Thursday

The 2024 season kicks off with two practice sessions on Thursday, with FP1 taking place in the afternoon before the sun sets for a dark setting for FP2 that will be more representative of the conditions drivers will face in qualifying and the race.

Although no rain is expected during the day, strong winds threaten to provide the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen with an extra challenge, with gusts forecast to get up to over 30mph for FP1, before a calmer picture for FP2.

Given the extreme sensitivity of modern F1 cars to wind, this could present a major challenge for all drivers.

Friday

In scenes that became synonymous with sprint weekends in 2023, Friday will play host to qualifying in Bahrain.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: US F1 star reveals theory over Bahrain testing issues

Before that, the final practice session looks set to be played out in fine conditions, with an air temperature of around 66 degrees.

Although the wind speed will likely remain strong during FP3, we will get a cooler and calmer picture for qualifying, with temperatures dropping to around 61 degrees, and wind speeds expected to be in the high teens.

Saturday

The first grand prix of the season takes place on a Saturday this year, in an unusual move brought about by the holy month of Ramadan beginning on Sunday 10th March, the day that the Saudi Arabian GP was originally scheduled for.

The strong winds that are forecasted to be present during the first two days of the event will have subsided by Saturday evening local time, with the race set to start in cool night conditions.

Once again, there is a less than five per cent chance of precipitation during the course of the race.

READ MORE: Drive to Survive legend Steiner to make F1 return with exciting new role

Related