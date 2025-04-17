Lewis Hamilton fan tackled as security guard forced to intervene

A Lewis Hamilton fan was tackled by the champion's security guard at the Bahrain Grand Prix, after the individual suddenly came running up to him.

Hamilton is a F1 figure who transcends the sport, recognisable to most of the world after his record-breaking success and seven world titles.

However, one fan appeared to take their adoration too far in the paddock at the Bahrain GP, as they chased after the 40-year-old for a selfie.

Hamilton cruised along on his scooter and did not seem fazed that a rogue fan was about to knock him off, with his security guard jumping into action with a lightening quick reaction and tackled the over-eager fan to stop him from bumping into Hamilton.

Also on the scene was Fernando Alonso, riding his scooter behind Hamilton as he witnessed the tangle of limbs in front of him - although like Hamilton the Spaniard appeared unfazed by the exchange.

Hamilton’s star power rises after Ferrari arrival

Back in January, Hamilton’s Ferrari debut post outside Enzo Ferrari’s house became one of F1’s most liked pictures on Instagram, emphasising the commercial gains the team have made after signing the seven-time world champion.

Furthermore, Hamilton’s first post in a Ferrari racesuit, which is embellished with the team’s sponsors, was estimated by Sponsorlytix to be worth $62,100 alone to title sponsor HP as well as $50,000 for Ferrari itself. Shell, IBM, VGW, Ceva and PUMA were also all worth over the $40,000 mark.

Despite the hype at the beginning of the season, Hamilton’s Ferrari career has got off to a lacklustre start as the champion adjusts to his own surroundings, and has been off the pace of his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

The man Hamilton replaced at Ferrari, Carlos Sainz, has also had difficulty matching Alex Albon during his opening few rounds at Williams, showing that when an F1 driver moves to a new team it can take a while before they start to produce consistent results.

READ MORE: 323-race NASCAR Cup Series star announces divorce from wife

Related