Max Verstappen snubs Red Bull in frustrated post-race interview

Reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen was in no mood to talk about his Red Bull team after a frustrating Bahrain Grand Prix.

Struggling for pace at the Bahrain International Circuit all weekend, Verstappen went on to finish P6 in Sunday's race, but his frustrations were aired over the radio throughout.

Red Bull also fumbled both of Verstappen’s pit stops, with his second taking over six seconds after his front right tire refused to come off his RB21.

In a post-race interview with Viaplay, Verstappen was asked to talk about the team following their difficult outing, but the champion clapped back and said: “At the moment no, I don’t feel like it.”

Verstappen finished the Bahrain Grand Prix in sixth below both Ferraris and McLarens, and the result has dealt a huge blow to his championship chances.

Oscar Piastri’s dominant victory saw him climb above Verstappen to second in the championship, where he now has 74 points and is only three points behind team-mate Lando Norris.

Meanwhile, Verstappen is eight points off Norris, but George Russell has the champion well within his sights after avoiding a penalty and finishing second, meaning he is just six points behind the Dutchman in the standings.

Speaking to the English media after the race, Verstappen reflected further on the race where he claimed ‘everything went wrong’ and surmmarised: “We had a poor start, too much wheelspin when I dropped the clutch, and then the first stint again.

"The same problems that I had in Qualifying, plus we were just overheating our tires too much compared to the competition ahead of us.”

