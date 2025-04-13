FIA announce F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Bahrain Grand Prix as multiple penalties announced

The FIA has announced that Nico Hulkenberg has been disqualified from the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Sauber driver's car was subject to a post-race inspection and the rearmost skid underneath his car was found to be under the minimum thickness of 9mm, leading to an instant disqualification.

F1 fans will recall that Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix for the same reason.

The only positive for Sauber and Hulkenberg, perhaps, is that he finished the race in P13 and failed to score a single point, meaning that the disqualification did not hit the team in the standings.

Lawson, Doohan and Sainz also given penalties by the FIA

Jack Doohan was also given a five-second time penalty after the Bahrain GP, for leaving the track without justifiable reason multiple times during the race.

The stewards stated that the Alpine star left the track on four occasions and had received a black and white flag on a third occasion, a breach of Article 33.3 of the Sporting Regulations.

Liam Lawson was another driver who received a five-second time penalty and one penalty point, taking his total up to three, after he collided with Lance Stroll at Turn 2.

The Racing Bulls star overtook Stroll into Turn 1 but the Aston Martin star got a better exit and managed to reclaim the position, which meant he was in front as they entered Turn 2 which meant he was entitled to racing room at the corner.

However, Lawson collided with the rear of Stroll’s car, compromising his exit at the corner and thus receiving a five-second time penalty.

Elsewhere, Carlos Sainz was slapped with a 10-second-time penalty, after he forced Kimi Antonelli off the track at Turn 10, where Sainz locked the front wheels of his FW47 and understeered towards the Mercedes driver.

Antonelli lost two positions as a result and the stewards slammed Sainz with a 10-second time penalty, but was unable to serve the punishment after he retired from the grand prix and was unclassified from the race.

Sainz was also given two penalty points, in what ends an incredibly busy evening for the FIA stewards.

