F1 boss reveals confusion over shock race disqualification

Sauber boss Beat Zehnder has admitted confusion over one of his drivers' recent disqualification from a Formula 1 race.

Nico Hulkenberg's result at last week's Bahrain Grand Prix was chalked off after the chequered flag fell and Zehnder, who has been with the team for more than 30 years, admitted he had no idea what went wrong.

Hulkenberg was disqualified from the race for excessive skid block wear, after the FIA found his car was below the 9mm minimum thickness required by the technical regulations.

The German driver lost his 13th place finish, but thankfully no points were docked from the team, who failed to score the top ten result necessary to put them in a points-paying position.

How was Hulkenberg disqualified from Bahrain GP?

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Zehnder unpacked Sauber’s rule breach, although he appeared baffled and was unable to name the sole reason for the excessive wear.

"Apparently the skids have been measured lower than 9mm," he said.

"You do FP1, you do FP2, you do FP3, you measure, you have your references and why we're below 9mm, we really don't know.

"Maybe it had an impact that Nico only did a couple of laps in FP3, so one reference was missing. But it shouldn't happen and it shall not happen anymore."

"You have to take it into account whether you have a circuit where your car is bouncing a lot whether you run over curbs with your skid a lot. It is a mistake from our side.

"Obviously, there was never an intention to break the rules, because can you imagine you end up in the points and you lose them?"

