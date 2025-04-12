Michael Jordan-owned 23XI drag F1 into their NASCAR legal battle

Formula 1 has been dragged into the ongoing legal battle between NASCAR and two of its teams, one of which is co-owned by NBA icon Michael Jordan.

Jordan co-founded 23XI Racing in 2020, but they, along with Front Row Motorsports, have been embroiled in an antitrust lawsuit with the stock car racing series since October 2024 after the teams decided to sue, alleging anti-competitive and monopolistic practices.

Now, in a recent court filing in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, F1 has been namedropped, with 23XI and FRM asking that the court take action over a subpoena issued to F1's owners, Liberty Media, regarding information they are seeking about the series.

In their submission, 23XI and FRM state that early on in fact discovery, they issued a series of subpoenas to third parties, including one to Liberty Media.

As per the filing: "Plaintiffs [23XI and FRM] subpoena to F1 seeks financial information relevant to proving antitrust injury and calculating the damages incurred by Plaintiffs under the well-accepted “yardstick” measure of estimating damages in an antitrust litigation."

The filing goes on to state that 23XI and FRM are seeking five categories of information from F1, four of which they would be happy to see on a 'documents sufficient to show' basis.

Those four categories are said to relate to 'showing team and league revenues and how those revenues are split between the league and its teams', whilst the fifth category of information the teams are seeking is regarding the Concorde Agreement, the document 'that governs the relationship between F1 and its racing teams'.

23XI and FRM state that the information would enable them to perform a yardstick comparison between other major professional sports leagues and NASCAR.

However, the filing also states that so far, F1 has 'refused to produce the requested information', and now, 23XI and FRM want the court to step in.

"Despite Plaintiffs’ substantial compromise offer, F1 has refused to produce the requested information," 23XI and FRM state in the document.

"The Court should compel F1 to produce the requested documents.

"The requested financial documents are squarely relevant to the underlying Litigation."

Information regarding F1 is not the only data sought by 23XI and FRM, with subpoenas also issued to the likes of the NFL, NBA, NHL, and IndyCar.

GPFans has contacted Formula 1 for comment.

