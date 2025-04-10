NASCAR team granted restraining order against Cup Series rival

Legacy Motor Club have been granted a temporary restraining order against Rick Ware Racing in a fresh twist in their ongoing legal battle.

Legacy Motor Club (LMC) — whose majority owner is NASCAR legend and seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson — filed a lawsuit against Rick Ware Racing (RWR) earlier this month regarding the sale of one of their charters.

In that filing, LMC alleged that RWR were trying to back out of a deal signed on March 3rd that would see LMC acquire a charter from RWR: “Despite having a binding deal in place, RWR wants to back out,”

"It has told Legacy that it will not, under any circumstances, close the parties’ transaction. Legacy has tried to talk sense into RWR, to no avail. Legacy’s patience has run out. It now brings this suit to enforce its rights and hold RWR to its deal.”

In response, RWR said: "This lawsuit distorts the actual facts and is a misguided attempt to tarnish our reputation. RWR has negotiated in good faith and operated with the highest standards of integrity and professionalism,”

“We are confident that the truth will prevail and look forward to swiftly resolving this matter through the proper legal channels.”

Legacy Motor Club granted Rick Ware Racing restraining order

In the latest twist in their legal dispute, a judge has now granted LMC a restraining order against RWR at their request.

As per The Athletic, the restraining order prevents RWR from 'from selling, leasing or otherwise encumbering' the charter Legacy alleges they have agreed to purchase, 'until such other time agreed to by the parties'.

In response to the restraining order, a Rick Ware Racing spokesperson said: “RWR agreed to the TRO,”

“It serves as a calming measure by letting Legacy know that RWR has no intention of transacting while we vindicate our legal rights in court.”

RWR currently has two charters, the No. 51 that is driven by Cody Ware in the Cup Series and another that they currently lease to RFK Racing.

LMC, meanwhile, also has two charters at present, the No. 42 driven by John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 43 driven by Erik Jones.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Ryan Blaney and Michael Jordan exchange words as controversial Darlington debate rages on

READ MORE: NASCAR official confirms verdict on alleged Denny Hamlin rule breach

Related