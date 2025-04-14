F1 2025 Results: Bahrain Grand Prix final classification with multiple penalties applied
The FIA has confirmed the official final classification for the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix after multiple Formula 1 stars were hit with post-race penalties, including a disqualification.
McLaren star Oscar Piastri once again showed his talents in a strong drive at Bahrain International Circuit to take the victory, but post-race, several stars were investigated by the sport's governing body, including George Russell, Liam Lawson, Carlos Sainz, Jack Doohan and Nico Hulkenberg.
Russell was not awarded a penalty and kept his second-place finish, but Hulkenberg was less fortunate and was disqualified for excessive wear to his skid block.
Meanwhile, Lawson was hit with a five-second time penalty and then a further ten seconds, which prompted him to tumble down the order and into P16.
Doohan also received a five-second time penalty, whilst Sainz received ten seconds confirming a miserable outing for the Williams star who failed to finish the Bahrain Grand Prix.
F1 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix results: FIA final classification
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time / Gap
|Notes
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:35:39.435
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+15.499 sec
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+16.273 sec
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+19.679 sec
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+27.993 sec
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+34.395 sec
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+36.002 sec
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+44.244 sec
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|+45.061 sec
|10
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+47.594 sec
|11
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+48.016 sec
|12
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+48.839 sec
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+56.314 sec
|14
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|+57.806 sec
|5-second penalty
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1:00.340 sec
|16
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|+1:04.435 sec
|5s + 10s penalties
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1:05.489 sec
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1:06.872 sec
|—
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|DNF
|Did Not Finish
|—
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|DSQ
|Disqualified
Fastest Lap
Oscar Piastri - 1:35.140 on lap 36
2025 rule change removes fastest lap point
Although the official FIA classification still lists the fastest lap, a rule change for the 2025 season means that the extra point for the achievement has been abolished.
Drivers were previously able to pick up an extra point if they managed to finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap, a rule which had stood in place since 2019.
However, it often led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tires for the closing stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap or stop a rival from winning the extra point.
The most famous example of this came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race last season, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.
Change your timezone:
