F1 2025 Results: Bahrain Grand Prix final classification with multiple penalties applied

The FIA has confirmed the official final classification for the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix after multiple Formula 1 stars were hit with post-race penalties, including a disqualification.

McLaren star Oscar Piastri once again showed his talents in a strong drive at Bahrain International Circuit to take the victory, but post-race, several stars were investigated by the sport's governing body, including George Russell, Liam Lawson, Carlos Sainz, Jack Doohan and Nico Hulkenberg.

Russell was not awarded a penalty and kept his second-place finish, but Hulkenberg was less fortunate and was disqualified for excessive wear to his skid block.

Meanwhile, Lawson was hit with a five-second time penalty and then a further ten seconds, which prompted him to tumble down the order and into P16.

Doohan also received a five-second time penalty, whilst Sainz received ten seconds confirming a miserable outing for the Williams star who failed to finish the Bahrain Grand Prix.

F1 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix results: FIA final classification

Position Driver Team Time / Gap Notes
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:35:39.435
2George RussellMercedes+15.499 sec
3Lando NorrisMcLaren+16.273 sec
4Charles LeclercFerrari+19.679 sec
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari+27.993 sec
6Max VerstappenRed Bull+34.395 sec
7Pierre GaslyAlpine+36.002 sec
8Esteban OconHaas+44.244 sec
9Yuki TsunodaRacing Bulls+45.061 sec
10Oliver BearmanHaas+47.594 sec
11Kimi AntonelliMercedes+48.016 sec
12Alex AlbonWilliams+48.839 sec
13Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+56.314 sec
14Jack DoohanAlpine+57.806 sec5-second penalty
15Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1:00.340 sec
16Liam LawsonRed Bull+1:04.435 sec5s + 10s penalties
17Lance StrollAston Martin+1:05.489 sec
18Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1:06.872 sec
Carlos SainzWilliamsDNFDid Not Finish
Nico HulkenbergSauberDSQDisqualified

Fastest Lap

Oscar Piastri - 1:35.140 on lap 36

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Although the official FIA classification still lists the fastest lap, a rule change for the 2025 season means that the extra point for the achievement has been abolished.

Drivers were previously able to pick up an extra point if they managed to finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap, a rule which had stood in place since 2019.

However, it often led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tires for the closing stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap or stop a rival from winning the extra point.

The most famous example of this came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race last season, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

