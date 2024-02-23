Drive to Survive legend Steiner to make F1 return with exciting new role

GPFans Staff



Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner will return to the Formula 1 paddock as an analyst for the German TV channel RTL.

Steiner, who has been the face of the Haas team since their F1 debut in 2016, was dismissed from his role as team principal in January of 2024 to be replaced by the team’s former director of engineering, Ayao Komatsu.

The change in leadership comes after Haas endured a poor 2023 season, finishing tenth and last in the Constructors championship, picking up 12 points all season.

Guenther Steiner is a popular figure amongst F1 fans for his legendary sense of humour

Ayao Komatsu takes over as Haas' team principal from 2024 onwards

RTL excited to pick up Steiner’s services

RTL cameras return to the F1 paddock after last appearing in 2022, with the channel set to televise seven races and 12 qualifying and sprints on free-to-air television and the channel is delighted to secure the service of Steiner.

“With Guenther Steiner, we have managed to get a long-time manager and Formula 1 insider directly from the paddock in front of the RTL microphones, who will enrich our live broadcasts with current insights and plain text,” commented RTL’s programme manager Inga Leschek in an RTL statement.

“In addition, Steiner is a real character who is extremely popular among many Formula 1 fans.”

Guenther Steiner left Haas after being part of the US outfit for almost a decade

Steiner’s new position at RTL isn’t his only television gig in 2024, as he will be present at the Australian Grand Prix as a pundit for the host broadcaster.

But Steiner’s first race in his new role for RTL will be the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, and he is buzzing to be back on people's screens.

​​“Formula 1 is competition at the highest level, on the racetrack and in the paddock,” said Steiner in an RTL statement. “How should the drivers' performance be evaluated, and what does that mean for the organisations behind them?

“I look forward to examining these processes with this strong on-air team and sharing my analysis of the racing events.”

