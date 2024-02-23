Horner unfollows Verstappen as Red Bull investigation continues

Geri Horner - wife of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner - briefly unfollowed world champion Max Verstappen on Instagram, according to reports.

With her husband currently the subject of an internal investigation into alleged accusations of 'inappropriate behaviour', the former Spice Girl reportedly took to social media to unfollow the Dutchman, as well as several other accounts, according to The Sun.

Horner, who has been team boss since Red Bull's inception into the sport back in 2005, vehemently denies any wrongdoing, and is continuing in his position while an investigation is ongoing.

That particular investigation could last into the start of the Formula 1 season, with the Brit currently present at pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Christian Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull

There have been rumours of a fallout between Max Verstappen and Christian Horner

Red Bull head into 2024 attempting to defend their championship titles

Horner unfollows fellow Spice Girl and David Beckham

There had been rumours circling of an apparent fallout between Horner and several key members of his team, including Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen.

This was rubbished by the three-time world champion himself at Red Bull's car launch earlier this month, with Verstappen saying that his relationship with Horner was 'normal'.

Now, it has been reported that his wife briefly unfollowed Red Bull's star driver on Instagram, before following the Dutchman once more later in the day.

A similar pattern was found with her former band-mate Victoria Beckham and her family, including former football star David Beckham and son Brooklyn Beckham.

