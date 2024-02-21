F1 Testing 2024: When is it and how to watch live on TV in the US

The wait is finally over! F1 pre-season testing kicked off today (February 21), offering a first look at the 2024 contenders. Find out all the details on dates, times, and how to watch live on TV right here.

Formula 1 roars back to life with pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. This three-day shakedown marks the official kick-off to the record-breaking 24-race season, allowing teams to shake down their new machines and gain early insights into the pecking order before the lights go out for real.

So, you want to catch all the action? Here's everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch the F1 testing live.

When and where is the F1 pre-season testing in 2024?

From February 21–23, the pre-season testing puts F1 cars properly through their paces, finally revealing the truth about those off-season whispers.

We have three days of testing, with two four-hour sessions running each day from 10am to 7pm local time (2am - 11am ET, Tue 11pm - Wed 8am PT).

Testing takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit, which will also host the first Grand Prix weekend of the 2024 season from February 29 to March 2.

The 5.412km track, which opened in 2004, features a mix of long straights and tight corners, allowing teams to test different aspects of their new cars.

How to watch F1 testing live on TV

Fans are expected to get a sneak peek at the new cars and drivers during pre-season testing live on these channels:

UK: Sky Sports

US: ESPN

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: Sky Sport F1

France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport

Spain: DAZN F1

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

Japan: DAZN

