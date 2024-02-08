Horner and Jos Verstappen relationship 'damaged' before Red Bull allegations

Reports have claimed that the relationship between Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen, father of Horner's star driver Max, has taken a hit.

Red Bull recently opened an investigation into accusations of inappropriate behaviour against Horner - accusations he denies - but it's understood that the issues with the older Verstappen are unrelated.

The Brit has been in charge of the Milton Keynes-based outfit since their inception into Formula 1 back in 2005 and has won seven drivers' championships and six constructors' titles with the team in that time.

READ MORE: Drive To Survive Season 6: Release date, what to expect and how to watch

In 2023, Horner himself suggested that the team's dominant RB19 was the 'most successful car in F1 history', as star driver Max Verstappen broke multiple records on his way to a third consecutive title.

Verstappen shares a close relationship with his father Jos, who also raced in F1 for eight seasons between 1994-2003, claiming two podiums.

Jos Verstappen is part of Max Verstappen's close circle of loyal friends and family

Christian Horner has had a difficult few days

Max Verstappen is now a three-time world champion in F1

Horner's deteriorating Verstappen relationship

Now, it's being reported that Horner's relationship with the Verstappen family was 'badly damaged', even before these allegations against the 50-year-old were made public.

Dutch publication Motorsport Total.com have said that three-time world champion Verstappen is very loyal to his close circle of friends and family, and that Horner may no longer be a part of that.

"By the way, the fact that the story first leaked in the Netherlands of all places is probably no coincidence," they say.

"Behind the scenes in Formula 1 there are whispers that the personal relationship between Horner and Jos Verstappen is badly damaged.

"And Verstappen Jr. is considered a loyal person whose loyalty lies primarily with two men: his father and Helmut Marko."

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix